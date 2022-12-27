Health ministry: Kazakhstani businesses donate 41 generators to Ukrainian hospitals

Kazakhstani businesses have given Ukrainian healthcare facilities 41 power generators worth around $500,000 amid power outages across the country, the Health Ministry reported.

The generators were reportedly delivered to Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, as well as other regions under constant Russian attack.

“Each generator is a guarantee of the uninterrupted work of operating rooms, intensive care units, and oxygen stations,” said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Kazakhstani businesses have already provided aid to Ukrainian medical institutions, having donated three ambulances in August.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating cut-offs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.