Governor: Ukrainian forces cross Oskil River

According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian forces have crossed the river. Prior, unconfirmed reports circulated of Ukrainian troops taking the eastern part of Kupiansk.

Earlier, UK intelligence said that the Russian forces have already built a defense line between the eastern bank of the Oskil River and the occupied town of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast. According to the UK Defense Ministry, Russian forces will likely be forced to retreat from the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast east of the Oskil River amid Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive.

