externalGovernor: Ukrainian army destroys Russian troops, equipment as they try to cross river.

May 13, 2022 1:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian troops defeated the Russians again on May 12 as they set up a pontoon bridge across the Siversky Donets River in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, the region's Governor Serhiy Haidai said. Russian troops had also been destroyed in the same village on May 11. Haidai said the Ukrainian army had destroyed a total of 70 units of equipment and killed dozens of Russian troops in Bilohorivka.

