Governor: Russian forces wound 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 16
November 17, 2022 8:09 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, three people were injured in Bakhmut and one in Pereizne.
The body of one more civilian killed by Russian troops during the occupation has been discovered in the village of Sosnove, Kyrylenko said.
