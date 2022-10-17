Governor: Russian forces fire almost 70 shells on Nikopol district.
October 9, 2022 1:26 pm
Russian forces brought down a powerline and inflicted damages on various houses, shops, a pharmacy, and an agricultural enterprise in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported. In neighboring Marhanets, a solar power plant, as well as,industrial and food enterprises were damaged, according to the governor.
