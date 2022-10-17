Governor: Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, casualties reported
October 17, 2022 8:32 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces struck critical infrastructure facilities in Romenskyi District after 5 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Zhyvytskyi said there are casualties, but did not provide exact numbers. He said further details will be reported later.
