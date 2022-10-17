Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Governor: Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, casualties reported

October 17, 2022 8:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces struck critical infrastructure facilities in Romenskyi District after 5 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Zhyvytskyi said there are casualties, but did not provide exact numbers. He said further details will be reported later.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok