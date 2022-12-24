Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3 people, injure 16 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 12:36 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 13 that Russian forces attacked several communities near the front line. 

In Hirnyk, Russian forces killed two people and wounded 12, as well as damaged nine high-rise buildings and a factory. 

One person was killed in an attack on Chasiv Yar.

An additional four people were injured throughout the region over the past day.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
