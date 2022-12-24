Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3 people, injure 16 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 13 that Russian forces attacked several communities near the front line.

In Hirnyk, Russian forces killed two people and wounded 12, as well as damaged nine high-rise buildings and a factory.

One person was killed in an attack on Chasiv Yar.

An additional four people were injured throughout the region over the past day.