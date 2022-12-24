Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3 people, injure 16 over past day
December 13, 2022 12:36 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 13 that Russian forces attacked several communities near the front line.
In Hirnyk, Russian forces killed two people and wounded 12, as well as damaged nine high-rise buildings and a factory.
One person was killed in an attack on Chasiv Yar.
An additional four people were injured throughout the region over the past day.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.