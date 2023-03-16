Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks kill 2, injure 14 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 9:01 am
Two people were killed in the village of Krasnohorivka on March 10, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported

According to the governor, 14 people were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Nine civilians were wounded in Kostiantynivka, two in Molocharka, two in Bakhmut, and one in Maksymilianivka.

At least 1,405 civilians in Donetsk Oblast have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, and 3,158 have been injured.

These numbers don’t include casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
