Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 3

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 7:36 am
As a result of a missile attack on the city’s industrial enterprise, one employee was killed, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram. 

Three more people were injured, he added. All of them are being treated at a local hospital.

Russian forces also struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol District with heavy artillery and shelled the Marhanets community, Reznichenko said. There were no casualties, according to the governor.

