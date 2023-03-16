Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves people trapped under rubble

Russian occupants attacked the city of Kupiansk and the surrounding district of Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 23, reports Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

According to Syniehubov, one of the local administration buildings was hit. As of 12:34 p.m., Syniehubov said people were under the rubble and emergency services were on site.

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.