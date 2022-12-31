Governor: Russia shells Sumy Oblast almost 140 times on Dec. 30

The Russian military shelled several communities close to the Russian border 139 times on Dec. 30, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a post on Telegram.

Russians fired 78 times at the Krasnopil community with artillery, mortars, and Grad multiple launch rocket systems and dropped explosives from a combat drone, he said.

A school, a kindergarten, and a local club were damaged after Russia hit the Myropil community 18 times. No casualties were reported.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.