Governor: Russia launches second missile wave out of three expected on Dec. 5
December 5, 2022 3:54 pm
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim announced the second wave of Russian cruise missiles on Dec. 5, but warned there could be another strike the same day.
The missiles launched at Ukraine could be aimed at overwhelming Ukrainian air defense in preparation for further strikes on critical infrastructure later in the day, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Forces said live on Ukrainian television during a nationwide air raid alert on Dec. 5.
