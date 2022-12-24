Governor: Russia fires at Sumy Oblast 84 times on Dec. 5
December 6, 2022 6:00 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said that Russian forces targeted Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Myropillia, and Esman communities.
Russian forces struck a men’s monastery in the Shalyhyne community, damaging an administrative building and farm buildings. Livestock in the monastery’s farm died from shrapnel wounds, the governor added.
In the Bilopillia community, a garage, one tractor, and three cars were damaged as a result of Russia’s attacks, Zhyvytskyi said.
