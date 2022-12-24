Governor: Russia attacks Kherson Oblast 51 times over past day, kills 2 and wounds 1
December 7, 2022 1:07 pm
The Russian military attacked Kherson Oblast 51 times over the past day with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.
The attacks also damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in the oblast, the official added.
Since Kherson's liberation on Nov. 11, Russian troops have been regularly shelling the city and nearby settlements. In recent weeks, at least 19 civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to local officials.
