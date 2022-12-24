Governor: Russia attacks Dnipro overnight on Nov. 29
November 29, 2022 12:30 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces struck a local enterprise, causing a fire. Emergency services are working on the ground, Reznichenko added. There is no information on casualties yet.
