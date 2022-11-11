Governor: Mykolaiv Oblast almost completely liberated from Russian occupation
This item is part of our running news digest
November 11, 2022 10:17 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim announced on Nov. 11 that the entirety of Mykolaiv Oblast has been liberated by Ukrainian forces, except for Kinburnska spit.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.