Governor: Child injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
November 5, 2022 11:41 pm
Russian forces shelled the Nikopol community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a residential house on Nov. 5, Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor, said.
As a result of the heavy artillery fire on the Myrove municipality, a nine-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized.
According to Nikopol Mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko, the girl received shrapnel wounds, but her condition is stable.
Russian forces have been regularly attacking the Nikopol community from the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council.
