Governor: Air Force hits 7 Russian positions in Luhansk Oblast

Ukraine's Air Force has attacked seven Russian positions in embattled Luhansk Oblast in the past 24 hours, according to Serhiy Haidai, the oblast governor.

The Ukrainian military hit six areas with Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as a Russian air defense site in the occupied region.

The Air Force has also shot down four drones in Luhansk Oblast, Haidai said.

Russian forces are trying to occupy Bilohorivka; if Ukraine keeps the settlement, its forces will have a chance to liberate Lysychansk next, Haidai said.

There's also information about mass abductions of locals in occupied Novopskov and Milove, the governor said.