Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, November 6, 2022

Governor: Air Force hits 7 Russian positions in Luhansk Oblast

November 6, 2022 12:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Air Force has attacked seven Russian positions in embattled Luhansk Oblast in the past 24 hours, according to Serhiy Haidai, the oblast governor.

The Ukrainian military hit six areas with Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as a Russian air defense site in the occupied region.

The Air Force has also shot down four drones in Luhansk Oblast, Haidai said.

Russian forces are trying to occupy Bilohorivka; if Ukraine keeps the settlement, its forces will have a chance to liberate Lysychansk next, Haidai said.

There's also information about mass abductions of locals in occupied Novopskov and Milove, the governor said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok