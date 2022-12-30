Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, December 30, 2022

Governor: Air defense shoots down all Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 5:36 am
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that air defense forces shot down all the drones Russia targeted at infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of Dec. 30. Preliminary reports indicate that none of the drones reached their targets. 

