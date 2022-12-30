Governor: Air defense shoots down all Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
December 30, 2022 5:36 am
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that air defense forces shot down all the drones Russia targeted at infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of Dec. 30. Preliminary reports indicate that none of the drones reached their targets.
