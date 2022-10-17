Governor: 2 killed, 3 injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
September 18, 2022 6:45 pm
According to Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces shelled three municipalities four times. Pokrovsk, Nikopol, and Chervonohryhorivka municipalities were shelled with Grad multiple rocket launchers, causing damage in residential areas.
