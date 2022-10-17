Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Governor: 1 killed, 4 injured in Sumy Oblast by Russian missile attacks

October 11, 2022 6:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

As a result of Russia's large-scale missile attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10, an infrastructure site in the Konotopskyi district in Sumy Oblast was destroyed, injuring two employees as well as an emergency services worker, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram. 

Russian forces also fired 50 times on the oblast from Russian territory, killing one person and injuring four in the Bilopilska community. 

A high-rise building, homes, a boarding school, and a business were also damaged in Bilopilska.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok