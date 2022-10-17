Governor: 1 killed, 4 injured in Sumy Oblast by Russian missile attacks
October 11, 2022 6:10 am
As a result of Russia's large-scale missile attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10, an infrastructure site in the Konotopskyi district in Sumy Oblast was destroyed, injuring two employees as well as an emergency services worker, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram.
Russian forces also fired 50 times on the oblast from Russian territory, killing one person and injuring four in the Bilopilska community.
A high-rise building, homes, a boarding school, and a business were also damaged in Bilopilska.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.