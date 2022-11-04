Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Ukrainian troops strike Russian positions 21 times

November 4, 2022 7:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian forces launched 21 strikes against Russian troops, hitting 20 areas of military equipment clusters as well as the positions of its anti-aircraft defense over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its latest update. Ukrainian soldiers also downed three Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drones. 

Russian forces continued their retaliatory strikes against civilian targets, launching four missile attacks, 28 airstrikes, and over 45 MLRS attacks against Ukraine on Nov. 3. The latest attacks targeted more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson and other regions. 


