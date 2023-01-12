General Staff: Ukrainian military strikes 3 Russian control centers

In their Jan. 12 update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit three Russian control centers, three temporary bases, an S-300 missile system, and three ammunition depots.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched five missiles on cities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, 12 air strikes, and 4 MLRS attacks.

The General Staff added that the fiercest fighting is currently happening in the Soledar, Bakhmut, Paraskoviivka, and Klishchiivka areas in Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged that the units defending Bakhmut and Soledar would be provided with ammunition and everything necessary "promptly and uninterruptedly."

Also, on Jan. 12, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reported that over 100 Russian soldiers had been killed in the battle of Soledar after Ukrainian forces launched a missile strike.

On the previous day, Zelensky said Soledar is "almost completely destroyed," but the fighting continues, and the eastern front line is "holding." The comment came after Russia claimed to take control over the city and later denied it.

Soledar is located just above Bakhmut, also under siege as Russia looks to capture the area as part of its larger goal of taking control of the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, which it has partly occupied since 2014.