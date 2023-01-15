Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 15, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian military strikes 2 Russian control centers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 15, 2023 7:31 am
In their Jan. 15 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian control centers, nine temporary bases of Russian troops, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare (EW) system. 

In one of the tank battalions of the 26th tank regiment which is involved in combat operations in the Kupiansk direction (Kharkiv Oblast), only 10 units of T-80BV tanks remained in good condition as of Jan. 12, according to the Ukrainian military. The rest were either destroyed or disabled. 

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements over the past 24 hours, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Sil, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Mayorsk and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched 57 missiles strikes and three air strikes, and almost 70 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's infrastructure. 


