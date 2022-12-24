Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukrainian military shoots down two Russian helicopters

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 7:59 pm
Share

Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down two Russian helicopters on Dec. 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its evening update. Details about the exact model of aircraft are yet to be clarified.

The military also hit a Russian ammunition depot, two control points, as well as two concentrations of Russian troops, the report reads.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces continue to conduct assaults in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors in the eastern Donetsk Oblast while repurposing several hospitals in the occupied parts of neighboring Luhansk Oblast into military hospitals, denying treatment for the local civilian population.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK