General Staff: Ukrainian military shoots down two Russian helicopters

Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down two Russian helicopters on Dec. 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its evening update. Details about the exact model of aircraft are yet to be clarified.

The military also hit a Russian ammunition depot, two control points, as well as two concentrations of Russian troops, the report reads.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces continue to conduct assaults in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors in the eastern Donetsk Oblast while repurposing several hospitals in the occupied parts of neighboring Luhansk Oblast into military hospitals, denying treatment for the local civilian population.