Friday, January 27, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian military hits 4 Russian control points

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 8:47 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces hit four Russian control points, a temporary base, two artillery concentration areas, an ammunition depot and two other key Russian targets, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its Jan. 27 update. 

The Ukrainian military also repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements in eastern regions, including Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkniokamianske, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. 

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's forces launched eight attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops and a strike on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems. Three reconnaissance drones were downed during the same reporting period. 

The General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched 70 missiles, 44 airstrikes, and 125 MLRS attacks against Ukraine on Jan. 26. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

