This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022 9:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an update on Aug. 17, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces are continuing to concentrate their efforts near Bakhmut and Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are also reportedly continuing to conduct attacks near Kramatorsk and Avdiivka, as well as to improve Russian positions in the area. 

