General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Bilohirka
August 17, 2022 9:13 am
In an update on Aug. 17, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces are continuing to concentrate their efforts near Bakhmut and Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are also reportedly continuing to conduct attacks near Kramatorsk and Avdiivka, as well as to improve Russian positions in the area.