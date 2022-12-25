Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, December 25, 2022

General Staff: Ukrainian forces hit Russian personnel concentration areas.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 11:35 pm
Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces have hit two Russian personnel concentration areas and an S-300 missile system, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in an update on Dec. 24. 

The Ukrainian Air Force struck Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment three times, the General Staff said. 

Meanwhile, Russian forces conducted three missile strikes against civilian sites in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the General Staff. 

According to the update, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts. 

