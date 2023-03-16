Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels over 130 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 7:52 am
Share

Ukraine’s military repelled over 130 Russian attacks on March 4, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force reportedly carried out 18 strikes on temporary Russian bases, also hitting a Russian air defense system, an ammunition depot, and a bridge.

Russian forces launched six missile attacks, 24 air strikes, and over 65 attacks with MLRS over the past day. According to the General Staff, Russian troops targeted civilian infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties. 

The General Staff noted that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Shakhtarsk. 

Russian forces have been trying to take Bakhmut since May 2022 without success. The Donetsk Oblast city continues to see some of the war’s heaviest fighting since the full-scale invasion began.

“Russian forces appear to have secured a sufficient positional advantage to conduct a turning movement against certain parts of Bakhmut but have not yet forced Ukrainian forces to withdraw and will likely not be able to encircle the city soon,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report on March 4.

The ISW said that, while Russian offensives into Bakhmut have reportedly been “slow and gradual,” they have, however, managed to “push close enough to critical ground lines of communication from the northeast to threaten Ukrainian withdrawal routes in a classical turning movement.” 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK