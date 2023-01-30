Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 30, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine’s military hits 3 Russian control points

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 8:48 pm
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces hit three Russian control points, four concentrations of troops, and two ammunition depots, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its Jan. 30 update.

The General Staff also said that Moscow continues to conduct offensives towards Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces launched four missile strikes in the past 24 hours and 10 MLRS attacks on civilian infrastructure in the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the Ukrainian military.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russia fired artillery on more than 40 settlements, the military said.

