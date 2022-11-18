Support us
Support us
Friday, November 18, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian advances near 9 settlements in east

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 7:09 am
Share

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported

Ukraine’s military hit four command centers, 22 Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel, six ammunition depots, and “four other strategic sites” of the Russian military over the same period, the General Staff said. On Nov. 17, Russian forces launched 27 missiles, five airstrikes, and over 50 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK