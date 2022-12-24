General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 16 settlements in east
December 13, 2022 7:50 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Avdiivka, and Mariinka of Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 12.
Ukraine's army hit two Russian control points and six areas of Russian troop concentration as well as a fuel depot during the same reporting period.
