General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 15 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka and Serebrianske forestry lands in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. In their Dec. 18 update, the General Staff reported that Russia’s army launched five missiles and over 40 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the same period. Ukraine's forces hit eight areas of Russian personnel concentration, two control points and four ammunition depots.

The General Staff also confirmed that Ukrainian forces on Dec. 16 struck several areas of concentration of Russian manpower and military equipment while also destroying two ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 150 Russian soldiers were wounded in the attack.



