Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 11 settlements in east

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 7:30 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Yurivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Vremivka of Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11.

Ukraine's Air Force conducted 14 strikes on areas of Russian concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and also targeted the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems. Overall, Ukrainian soldiers struck nine Russian control points, 17 areas of personnel concentration, an artillery concentration area and two ammunition depots. 

