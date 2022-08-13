General Staff: Russian forces shell Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts with artillery
August 13, 2022 7:59 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 13 that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on establishing full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as maintaining the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Russia’s military is also attempting to facilitate favorable conditions to resume its offensive and to stall Ukrainian forces’ maritime communications in the Black Sea.