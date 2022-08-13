Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces shell Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts with artillery

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 7:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 13 that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on establishing full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as maintaining the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Russia’s military is also attempting to facilitate favorable conditions to resume its offensive and to stall Ukrainian forces’ maritime communications in the Black Sea.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok