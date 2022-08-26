General Staff: Russia shells Ukrainian military with ‘all types of weapons,’ tries to resume offensive in Donetsk Oblast.
August 26, 2022 9:04 pm
In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian army shelled 12 villages with artillery and carried out airstrikes near three more settlements. Russians also shelled eight villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 18 settlements in southern Ukraine. In Donetsk Oblast, Russia tried to resume the offensive near Sloviansk but was repelled by the Ukrainian army.
