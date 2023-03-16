General Staff: Russia launches 24 air strikes, uses 41 missiles on Feb. 16

In a morning update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia launched 24 air strikes and over 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Feb. 16.

The report also confirmed that Russia used five modified S-300 surface-to-air missiles for its attack on Kharkiv. The Ukrainian military downed 16 of 41 missiles during the Russian attacks, which have resulted in multiple casualties.

According to the report, Russian forces remain focused on attacks along Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian forces struck areas where Russian troops had been temporarily stationed 13 times, with another strike targeting a Russian anti-aircraft missile complex.

The General Staff also reported on the arrival of more Iranian drone trainer groups to the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency previously intercepted a conversation, providing evidence to the claim that Russia has recruited Iranian and Kurdish drone operators to conduct attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 12.

