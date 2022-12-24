General Staff: Russia has lost 91,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4 that Russia had also lost 2,922 tanks, 5,892 armored fighting vehicles, 4,479 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,908 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 210 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 263 helicopters, 1,573 drones, and 16 boats.

