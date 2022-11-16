General Staff: Russia has lost 82,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 16, 2022 9:54 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 16 that Russia had also lost 2,871 tanks, 5,797 armored fighting vehicles, 1,860 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,525 drones, and 16 boats.
