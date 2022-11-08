General Staff: Russia has lost 77,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 8 that Russia had also lost 2,786 tanks, 5,654 armored fighting vehicles, 1,791 artillery systems, 391 multiple launch rocket systems, 203 air defense systems, 260 helicopters, 278 airplanes, 1,476 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 8, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.