This is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,436 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukrainian forces struck several Russian military targets, including an aircraft, the General Staff said on Jan. 29.

In its daily report on Russian losses, the General Staff said the number of destroyed Russian aircraft increased by one, bringing the total to 435. The report did not specify the type of aircraft or the circumstances of its downing.

The General Staff also reported strikes on a Russian 1L119 Nebo-SVU radar station, estimated to be worth $100 million, in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Apart from the radar station, Ukrainian forces targeted drone control centers near the occupied settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia and Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as near Pidstepne in Kherson Oblast, according to the report.

An ammunition depot near the occupied town of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was also hit, the General Staff said.

Last updated 3:26 p.m. Kyiv time.

The 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed a vehicle carrying five Russian soldiers in central Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, the 7th Rapid Response Corps said on Jan. 29, also releasing a video of the attack.

The strike, carried out with FPV (first-person-view) drones, killed one Russian soldier and wounded four others. The vehicle was destroyed and is beyond repair, according to the statement.

The situation in the city remains difficult, with the Russian army continuing to try to build up its forces in the central part of the city, where fighting is ongoing, the corps said.

In addition to small infantry units, Russian troops sometimes use light vehicles to attempt quick breakthroughs into the town, the corps added.

Ukrainian forces from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, positioned in this sector of the front line, continue search-and-strike operations in Myrnohrad and its outskirts, the statement read.

0:00 / 1× Video shows Ukrainian drones from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade striking a vehicle carrying Russian soldiers in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast. (7th Rapid Response Corps/Telegram)

SBU detains soldier accused of spying on Ukrainian naval drones for Russia

Last updated 2:39 p.m. Kyiv time.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a soldier from the Ukrainian Navy's unmanned systems brigade who was allegedly acting as a Russian informant and collecting data on naval drones, the agency said on Jan. 29.

The spy's main targets were the Sea Baby and Magura drones used by the SBU and Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), the report read.

The soldier reportedly began cooperating with Russian intelligence through acquaintances, sharing details about his service.

He was ordered to pass on information about the locations of personnel operating the maritime drones, the coordinates of the drones' storage sites, and their operational routes.

The man is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, the SBU said.

Death toll from Jan. 27 Russian attack on Odesa rises to 4

Last updated 2:17 p.m. Kyiv time.

The death toll from a Russian strike on Odesa on Jan. 27 rose to four after an injured man died in a hospital, head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said on Jan. 29.

"Doctors fought for his life until the very end, but his injuries were too severe," Lysak said.

Russian forces attacked Odesa and Odesa Oblast overnight on Jan. 27, killing three people and injuring 25 others.

Russia used more than 50 drones in the attack against the regional center, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Five residential buildings were damaged as well.

More than 600 high-rise apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after Russian attacks

Last updated 1:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

Some 613 high-rise apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating following recent Russian strikes, the Kyiv City State Administration said on Jan. 29.

Heating was restored to 124 buildings over the past day, according to the administration.

City officials are continuing efforts to restore heating after the Russian strikes on Jan. 9 and 20, which have left some of the residents without heating for nearly three weeks.

After a brief warming at the end of January, colder weather is forecast to return to Ukraine, with daytime temperatures expected to fall to -15°C (5°F).

Ukraine repatriates bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers

Last updated 12:59 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Jan. 29.

Russia confirmed that it had handed over 1,000 bodies to Ukraine under the Istanbul agreement in exchange for 38 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers, Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS reported on Jan. 29.

"Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of Ukrainian expert institutions, will take all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased," the Coordination Headquarters said in its Telegram post.

The latest repatriation exchange comes as the U.S. pushes Ukraine and Russia to continue peace talks to reach a deal to end the war at all costs. The negotiations for the repatriation of the bodies are one of the few Kyiv-Moscow channels that continue to work, nearly four years into the full-scale war.

At least 6 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six people have been killed and 26 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 29.



Russia launched 105 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 84 drones. At least 18 drones and the missiles made it through, striking seven locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three and injured 16 civilians over the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 27 settlements, killing a person and injuring seven others, including a child, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian strike killed a person in the city of Druzhkivka, while a separate attack injured a civilian in the city of Sloviansk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 47-year-old man was killed in the village of Khatnie, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones injured two people in the Synelnykove district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Aftermath of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 29, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service) Aftermath of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 29, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service) Aftermath of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 29, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service) Aftermath of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 29, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,237,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,237,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 29.

The number includes 830 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,613 tanks, 23,965 armored fighting vehicles, 76,190 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,733 artillery systems, 1,629 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,288 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 118,679 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.