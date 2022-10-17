General Staff: Russia has lost 54,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
September 20, 2022 9:32 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 20 that Russia had also lost 2,216 tanks, 4,724 armored fighting vehicles, 3,587 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,323 artillery systems, 318 multiple launch rocket systems, 168 air defense systems, 252 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 925 drones, and 15 boats.
