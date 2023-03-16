General Staff: Russia has lost 156,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10 that Russia has lost 156,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The number includes 870 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past 24 hours.

According to the General Staff, Russia has also lost 3,448 tanks, 6,742 armored fighting vehicles, 5,337 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,475 artillery systems, 491 multiple launch rocket systems, 256 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,107 drones, 18 boats.