General Staff: Russia has lost 150,605 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale war

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 2 that Russia had lost 150,605 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 715 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,397 tanks, 6,658 armored fighting vehicles, 5,264 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,398 artillery systems, 480 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 300 airplanes, 288 helicopters, 2,058 drones, and 18 boats.