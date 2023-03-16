General Staff: Russia has lost 143,680 troops in Ukraine
February 20, 2023 9:34 am
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 20 that Russia has lost around 143,680 troops, 3,316 tanks, 6,553 armored fighting vehicles, 2,334 artillery systems, 243 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 471 multiple-launch rocket systems, 299 aircraft, 287 helicopters, 2,018 drones, 873 cruise missiles, 18 warships, 5,209 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 225 special equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief