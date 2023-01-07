General Staff: Russia has lost 110,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 7, 2023 9:22 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 7 that Russia had also lost 3,066 tanks, 6,125 armored fighting vehicles, 4,798 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,062 artillery systems, 431 multiple launch rocket systems, 217 air defense systems, 285 airplanes, 272 helicopters, 1,844 drones, and 16 boats.
