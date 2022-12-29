General Staff: Russia has lost 104,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 29 that Russia had also lost 3,018 tanks, 6,047 armored fighting vehicles, 4,675 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,004 artillery systems, 423 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 268 helicopters, 1,717 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Dec. 29, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.