General Staff: Russia continues offensive near Donetsk, heavy fighting reported.
August 13, 2022 7:06 pm
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 13 that the Russian troops are aiming to break the Ukrainian defense lines near Avdiivka, Pisky, Mariinka, Oleksandropil, and Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces are trying to advance near Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vershyna, and Zaitsevo. Russian forces are shelling multiple settlements in the region.