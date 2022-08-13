Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia continues offensive near Donetsk, heavy fighting reported.

August 13, 2022 by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 13 that the Russian troops are aiming to break the Ukrainian defense lines near Avdiivka, Pisky, Mariinka, Oleksandropil, and Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces are trying to advance near Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vershyna, and Zaitsevo. Russian forces are shelling multiple settlements in the region.

