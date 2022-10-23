G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's leadership, staff
October 23, 2022 6:32 am
In a statement on Oct. 22, the Group of Seven (G7) called for the immediate return of full control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Ukraine and the release of those kidnapped.
