Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Foreign Ministry: Ukraine summons Hungarian ambassador amid Orban’s scarf controversy

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 1:46 pm
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on Nov. 22. that Ukraine has summoned the Hungarian ambassador after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended a football match wearing a scarf depicting a historical map of Hungary that included Ukrainian territories. 

“Promoting revisionist ideas in Hungary doesn’t contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not correspond to the principles of European politics,” Nikolenko said. 

“We are expecting an official apology from the Hungarian side and a refutation of the encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
