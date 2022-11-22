Foreign Ministry: Ukraine summons Hungarian ambassador amid Orban’s scarf controversy

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on Nov. 22. that Ukraine has summoned the Hungarian ambassador after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended a football match wearing a scarf depicting a historical map of Hungary that included Ukrainian territories.

“Promoting revisionist ideas in Hungary doesn’t contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not correspond to the principles of European politics,” Nikolenko said.

“We are expecting an official apology from the Hungarian side and a refutation of the encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”